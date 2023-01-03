Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 594,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 182,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 59,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DWX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,406. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

