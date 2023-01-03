Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 352,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 302,561 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 54,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 20,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,546,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,446,000 after buying an additional 328,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $441,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 278,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,286,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

