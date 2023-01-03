Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 81,019 shares.The stock last traded at $167.70 and had previously closed at $166.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $890.71 million, a PE ratio of -218.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average of $171.69.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

