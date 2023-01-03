Metawar (METAWAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.38 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $195.38 million and approximately $57.79 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00116163 USD and is up 25.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $63.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

