Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,356.00 Average PT from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,356.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $2,418,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 35.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,445.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,710.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,402.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,280.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

