MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 457,505 shares.The stock last traded at $144.29 and had previously closed at $141.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.42 and its 200 day moving average is $222.52.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 230.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

