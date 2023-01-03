Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 540,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mizuho Financial Group news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MFG remained flat at $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 165,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

