Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,696 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 520,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,559,000 after buying an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 63,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,223. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

