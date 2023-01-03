Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.06.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.0 %

MNST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,680. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.