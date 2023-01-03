Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after acquiring an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.32. 5,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,058. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.31 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.12.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.