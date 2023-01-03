Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $15.07 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,466,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total transaction of $1,973,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,466,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,738 shares of company stock valued at $44,332,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM traded down $4.18 on Tuesday, reaching $124.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,064. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $388.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average is $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.45.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

