Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 15,320 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.92. 1,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,648. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

