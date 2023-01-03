Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.62 on Tuesday, hitting $480.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.48 and a 200-day moving average of $439.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $351.55 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

