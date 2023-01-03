Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 35,038 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,038 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $8,704,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.11. 48,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,974. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

