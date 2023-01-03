Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $159.05 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00068977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00061222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023508 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003805 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 491,834,539 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

