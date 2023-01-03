MovieBloc (MBL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.19 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $35.11 million and $1.19 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

