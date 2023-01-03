MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.10

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 9632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSDA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,314,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 797,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 619,500 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,634,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 537,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 336,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

