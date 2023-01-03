Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capri accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Capri worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Capri by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Capri by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.20. 6,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,733. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Capri Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.