Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 7.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $23,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. 62,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,105,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

