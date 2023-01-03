Nano (XNO) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $84.95 million and approximately $620,414.67 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,670.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00448794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00889691 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00095455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00596495 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00253135 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.