Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $12,800.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £128 ($154.22) and last traded at £124 ($149.40), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £124 ($149.40).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,267.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,646.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01.
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
