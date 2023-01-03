Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

