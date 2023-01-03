Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $17.59. Nayax shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nayax Trading Down 10.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.25 million for the quarter. Nayax had a negative net margin of 25.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth $434,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth $47,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Further Reading

