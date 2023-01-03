Nblh (NBLH) Trading Down 99.8% This Week

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Nblh token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a total market capitalization of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nblh has traded 99.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

