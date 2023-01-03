NEAR Protocol Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00007985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $39.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003823 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.31579078 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $43,924,663.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

