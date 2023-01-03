Neblio One Day Trading Volume Hits $983,038.33 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Neblio has a total market cap of $25.89 million and approximately $983,038.33 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00007854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00461500 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000187 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.29 or 0.02228657 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.30 or 0.29531296 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,735,687 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

