Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15.

