Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 64,906 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,906 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BIV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

