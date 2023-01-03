Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $81.22.

