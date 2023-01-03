Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.94. 10,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,815. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.