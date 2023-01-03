Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.89. 39,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,226. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

