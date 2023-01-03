Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 50,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. 235,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,649,451. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $133.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.