Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 675 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,507. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

