Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $359,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. CSX makes up approximately 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.72. 222,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,303,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.