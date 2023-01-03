Neo Price Hits $6.41 (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.41 or 0.00038542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $452.32 million and $24.13 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002991 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00463713 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.96 or 0.02230527 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.93 or 0.29673350 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
