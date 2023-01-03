Nervos Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $994,175.04 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $75.64 million and $994,175.04 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,649.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00450762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00887116 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00597477 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00251835 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

