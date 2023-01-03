NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $72.63

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.63, but opened at $75.72. NetEase shares last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 38,659 shares traded.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NetEase by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

