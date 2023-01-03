New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Acquires 699 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth $319,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPHB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.18. 15,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,539. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $81.29.

