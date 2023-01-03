New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $13.03 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 9.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $94.55. 141,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,354. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

