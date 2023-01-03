NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGNGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.78. 5,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,024. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,225. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

