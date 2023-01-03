Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.9 days.

Nitori Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NCLTF traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $129.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863. Nitori has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $159.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

