Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading Up 8.8%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nordex to €13.00 ($13.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Nordex Stock Up 8.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.
Nordex Company Profile
Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordex (NRDXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.