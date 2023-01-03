North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NRT opened at $12.69 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 7,023.58% and a net margin of 96.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $265,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

