Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires 32,157 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 427,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 497,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

