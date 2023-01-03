Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 353,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 49,827 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,701 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 95,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:VFMO opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average is $113.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.