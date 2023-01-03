Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after buying an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,251,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,985,000 after buying an additional 120,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 83,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.