Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nuvei by 61.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after buying an additional 533,047 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Nuvei in the third quarter worth about $19,335,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $25,542,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nuvei had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

