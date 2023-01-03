NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 68,915 shares.The stock last traded at $132.65 and had previously closed at $132.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,491,910. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

