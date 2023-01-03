NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $258.37 Million

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. NXM has a total market cap of $258.37 million and $65,418.49 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $39.18 or 0.00232995 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

