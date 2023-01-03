Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.14 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Oasis Network has a market cap of $204.15 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.09 or 0.07281334 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00068259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023477 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

